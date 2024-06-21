Contrary To Popular Belief, Strawberries And Champagne Don't Pair Well

The beloved pairing of strawberries and Champagne might seem like a match made in heaven, but they don't pair as well as you might think. We're not saying you should never enjoy the two together, because we're not the boss of you; what we're saying is if you try them together and they aren't great, we have the explanation for why the pairing isn't ideal.

Strawberries and Champagne don't pair well because the fruit's sweetness can bring out the acidity in the Champagne. Instead of getting a sweet and delightful bite, you might find your palate underwhelmed or even overwhelmed in the worst way. If you do pair strawberries and Champagne anyway, try going for something on the drier side, like an extra-dry bottle of Champagne. The drier beverage with the sweeter berries will give you a more well-balanced pairing.

This mismatched pairing is so popular is because Champagne used to be a lot sweeter and, therefore, the combination of flavors used to pair a lot better together. Back in the day, there weren't rules when it came to how much residual sugar Champagnes were able to have when the drinks first became popular. In modern times, there is more information and regulations when it comes to this. There used to be about 30 grams of sugar or more per bottle, whereas there is usually only around 12 grams of sugar or less in modern Champagne.