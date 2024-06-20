10 Fast Food Restaurants That Serve Lunch During Breakfast Hours

As popular as fast food joints are in America, people can still get pretty particular about them. Maybe one person only gets chicken McNuggets at McDonald's and nothing else, or someone else only walks into a Shake Shack to dip those famous crinkle fries into their milkshake. Another particular preference people have is not standing the sight of the breakfast menu, no matter how early in the day, and that is the issue we're focusing on.

Indeed, what are some of the first images that come to mind when you think of fast food? Burgers and fries, no doubt. Maybe fried chicken. But probably not sausage patties. Those have long been the domain of diners, cafes, and Dunkin'. If we wanted a breakfast sandwich, we would go there, thank you very much. But whether we like it or not, many fast food joints today — at least those that open before 10 a.m. — only offer breakfast items until switching to lunch somewhere between 10 and 11 a.m., depending on the franchise. Given how ubiquitous fast food joints are, this can be convenient if you happen to be up and need breakfast. But if you're against this entire concept of only serving lunch items later in the day, the fast food industry hasn't forgotten you. To prove it, we've provided a list of fast food chains that will serve you lunch, no matter how early you happen to stop by.