How Many Pumps Of Syrup Are In Starbucks' Cold Foam?
Starbucks offers many satisfying drink enhancements, including whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cinnamon dolce sprinkles, but nothing quite beats the light-as-a-cloud frothiness of its cold foam. Starbucks' cold foam is a decadent topping made from aerated nonfat milk. While one can request it be added to any of its iced and cold drink offerings, it is standard in beloved beverages such as its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, and a variety of ever-rotating holiday offerings. Starbucks' cold foam comes in as many flavors as it has syrups. But just how many pumps of syrup can be found in this treat?
Starbucks shared with Tasting Table that each cold foam is made with vanilla sweet cream, which incorporates vanilla syrup. Flavored cold foams contain two pumps or scoops of the respective flavor, regardless of drink size. In contrast, the syrups in the drinks themselves vary by size — three pumps in a Tall, four in a Grande, and five in a Venti.
The sweet spectrum of syrup options
Beyond its signature light and airy texture, one of the many delights of Starbucks' dreamy milk froth is its versatility. Starbucks told Tasting Table that its menu boasts an array of cold foams, including Matcha Cream, Pistachio Cream, and the new Lavender Cream Cold Foam. Due to its tendency to practically melt into any beverage it tops within minutes, you can even order cold foam separately if you plan to drink it later.
To achieve the perfect frothy topping, Starbucks converyed to Tasting Table that customers using the Starbucks app can choose from a range of cold foam options. If your desired beverage isn't on the menu, Starbucks recommends knowing the recipe or working with a barista to create the drink you want.
The addition of cold foam isn't limited to cold brews — imagine the smooth, velvety foam blending with the spicy notes of an Iced Chai Latte or adding a creamy twist to an Iced Green Tea Lemonade. Starbucks' syrup offerings range from classics like vanilla to seasonal delights such as pumpkin spice, leaving a lot of room for creativity. So next time you're at Starbucks, why not add a dollop to your order? It's the perfect finishing touch that can make your drink feel extra special.