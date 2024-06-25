How Many Pumps Of Syrup Are In Starbucks' Cold Foam?

Beyond its signature light and airy texture, one of the many delights of Starbucks' dreamy milk froth is its versatility. Starbucks told Tasting Table that its menu boasts an array of cold foams, including Matcha Cream, Pistachio Cream, and the new Lavender Cream Cold Foam. Due to its tendency to practically melt into any beverage it tops within minutes, you can even order cold foam separately if you plan to drink it later.

To achieve the perfect frothy topping, Starbucks converyed to Tasting Table that customers using the Starbucks app can choose from a range of cold foam options. If your desired beverage isn't on the menu, Starbucks recommends knowing the recipe or working with a barista to create the drink you want.

The addition of cold foam isn't limited to cold brews — imagine the smooth, velvety foam blending with the spicy notes of an Iced Chai Latte or adding a creamy twist to an Iced Green Tea Lemonade. Starbucks' syrup offerings range from classics like vanilla to seasonal delights such as pumpkin spice, leaving a lot of room for creativity. So next time you're at Starbucks, why not add a dollop to your order? It's the perfect finishing touch that can make your drink feel extra special.