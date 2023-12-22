Order Starbucks Cold Foam Separately If You Plan To Drink It Later

Starbucks fans are no strangers to the coffee chain's seemingly endless customization options, from flavored syrups and sauces to sweeteners, drizzles, and whipped cream. But one drink topping seems to reign supreme among customers these days: the oh-so-frothy cold foam. While you can request it atop anything from cold brew coffees and iced lattes to fruity refreshers and teas, you may want to order it on the side if you plan on drinking your beverage later.

The cold foam has quite a short half-life, given its super light nature. While a dollop of fluffy frothed milk provides a light-yet-luscious mouthfeel upon first sips, as it lingers on the liquid, it begins to seep down and infuse into the rest of the drink. Unfortunately, as time passes, its decadent presence diminishes. But if you're planning on consuming your drink sometime after ordering it, or if you're taking it on the go to bring it to someone else, you can maintain the magic of the cold foam (and the joy of a fresh sip) simply by requesting it on the side.

Starbucks will accommodate your request by putting the dairy topping into a separate plastic cup, preserving its structural integrity and allowing you (or the drink's recipient) to refrigerate it until it's time to enjoy. Then, the cold foam can be poured on and freshly savored as it's meant to be.