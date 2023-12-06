The 2 Sweet Additions You Should Try In Your Starbucks' Iced Hazelnut Latte
Whether you're heading to Starbucks for a sweet treat or a caffeinated pick-me-up, just about any of the coffee chain's signature sips is sure to hit the spot. If you're hoping to indulge in the best of both worlds, however, look no further than a classic iced hazelnut latte. The drink is filled with the rich, nutty flavors of Starbucks' hazelnut syrup, a serving of robust coffee, and, of course, a hefty dose of milk to reach that creamy latte perfection. But if you want to take things up a notch, a couple of simple additions can turn your basic beverage into a drinkable dessert without so much as garnering a side-eye from your barista.
There's no need to consult the so-called Starbucks "secret menu" for this easy hack that yields a delectable result. All you need to do is ask for a topping of sweet cream cold foam and a caramel drizzle to seriously elevate your next iced hazelnut latte. If you're not after something quite so saccharine as, say, a unicorn frappuccino, worry not. Between the earthiness of the hazelnut and coffee, the subtle sweetness of the cold foam's vanilla flavoring, and the rich, buttery taste of caramel, the creamy concoction should strike the perfect balance between sweet and smooth.
This Starbucks combo spread across TikTok
Given the ease with which Starbucks guests can customize their order, it's no wonder this upgraded iced hazelnut latte with sweet cold foam and caramel drizzle has garnered a ton of popularity across social media over the past few years. One TikTok user, @xhoneywolfie, posted a video of the beverage in 2021 which has since earned over 1.2 million likes on the platform. Included among the over 7,000 comments on the post were fellow users giving the sip their stamp of approval. "It was amazing, 10/10, recommend," wrote one, while another said, "This is my drink every day for the past 5 months. [I] swear by it."
The sweet additions appear to be available at various Starbucks locations across the world, but if you're hoping to tack them on here in the States, here's what you need to know. For one, the velvety, frothy cold foam, which is reportedly one of the chain's most popular add-ons (per Business Insider), also happens to be one of its priciest. Adding it to your order will cost you an extra $1.25 in the U.S. The caramel drizzle, meanwhile, will tack on another 60 cents. But while the yummy toppings will cost you, you might find the decadently flavorful result to be more than worth the spend. Starbucks fans on TikTok certainly do.