The 2 Sweet Additions You Should Try In Your Starbucks' Iced Hazelnut Latte

Whether you're heading to Starbucks for a sweet treat or a caffeinated pick-me-up, just about any of the coffee chain's signature sips is sure to hit the spot. If you're hoping to indulge in the best of both worlds, however, look no further than a classic iced hazelnut latte. The drink is filled with the rich, nutty flavors of Starbucks' hazelnut syrup, a serving of robust coffee, and, of course, a hefty dose of milk to reach that creamy latte perfection. But if you want to take things up a notch, a couple of simple additions can turn your basic beverage into a drinkable dessert without so much as garnering a side-eye from your barista.

There's no need to consult the so-called Starbucks "secret menu" for this easy hack that yields a delectable result. All you need to do is ask for a topping of sweet cream cold foam and a caramel drizzle to seriously elevate your next iced hazelnut latte. If you're not after something quite so saccharine as, say, a unicorn frappuccino, worry not. Between the earthiness of the hazelnut and coffee, the subtle sweetness of the cold foam's vanilla flavoring, and the rich, buttery taste of caramel, the creamy concoction should strike the perfect balance between sweet and smooth.