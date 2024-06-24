Take Your Tropical Drinks To New Heights With This Ice Cube Trick

Nothing is better than a super fruity, tropical drink on a hot summer's day. At the same time, there's nothing worse than having all those sweet, tart, zesty flavors vanish with each sip as the ice begins to melt. If you try to savor your drink, by the time you're halfway through it the flavors will be diluted. You can't change the fact that ice is going to melt. But what if you could make sure that when it did, it didn't mellow out your drink. What if the flavor became brighter and bolder instead?

The trick is using juice instead of water for your ice. This way, when the cubes begin to melt, they'll be releasing more fruity notes into your beverage, not just plain water. The concept is similar to using frozen fruit to keep drinks cold and flavorful, or infusing ice cubes for cocktails with ingredients like mint. You're just keeping that drink nice and chilled, but with a serious flavor upgrade.

Mix water with store-bought powders or concentrates or use fresh juice. Pour the liquid into an ice tray — or try fun ice molds to give your drinks a visual boost — and pop it into the freezer. The result is cooling, flavor-bursting cubes to keep those dilution blues at bay.