The Boozy Free Samples That You'll Be Lucky To Spot At Costco

Unfortunately for some of us, not all Costco locations sell alcohol and therefore wouldn't legally have boozy samples either. If you live in states like Maryland and Pennsylvania, there's no booze sold at all. Meanwhile, in New York, state law limits hard alcohol and wine sales to independently-owned stores. There's one Costco location in Oceanside, New York that managed to keep a license to sell hard alcohol under a loophole of the law, but other locations of the chain are limited to beer and hard seltzers. In Ohio, Texas, and Vermont only beer and wine are available, no liquor. Then there are Kansas and Utah, where the only alcohol you can buy is beer that is less than 6% ABV.

Of course, other states do allow Costco to sell all types of alcohol and sometimes even non-members can buy it (and hopefully score free boozy samples) like California, Delaware, and Massachusetts. If you want to try one of the Kirkland brand liquors and don't find samples, you might want to know what companies are behind Costco's alcohol products so you're aware of quality and tasting notes. For example, rumors are that the company that produces Costco's Canadian whisky might be the same as for the popular brand Crown Royal. Either way, just make sure you have your I.D. — and Costco card — handy in case you spot an alcohol sample during your next bulk shopping trip.