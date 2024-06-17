The Best Egg Substitute For Vegan Cake

It takes a little finesse to get vegan cooking right and even more to nail vegan baking. One of the most common animal products in the latter, and one of the first that you'll want to understand how to substitute, are eggs. In regular baked goods, they provide the moisture and structure necessary to create your dessert's shape and soft texture.

If you're whipping up a vegan cake (such as our vegan carrot cake), you'll need to use something else instead. To help us figure out exactly which plant-based egg substitute is the best (because there are multiple), we spoke to vegan chef, author of "The Modern Tiffin," and TV host Priyanka Naik. Her pick? Just Egg. "It is a mung bean and chickpea flour-based mixture that provides a gelatinous and binding texture," Naik told Tasting Table. "For cakes, we generally need to achieve a moist and sometimes light-airy texture."

It makes sense that this is her go-to choice, since Just Egg also looks and cooks up very similarly to the real thing. Specifically, the protein in mung beans is what gives this product its eggy flavor, and the brand adds in turmeric and carrot to give it a yellow hue. In general, you can replace the animal product with this vegan version in a 1:1 substitution.