To Maintain Your Vegan Cake's Structure, Try This Tip

"Let them eat cake" is one of the most famous quotes associated with the French Queen Marie Antionette, and while there are debates surrounding whether or not she did, in fact, say it, it's often cited as an example of how truly oblivious the Queen was to the conditions her people were living under. Should a similar situation arise and it be proclaimed today by some other person of power or significance, its use of example would still ring true. Some of you are vegan, after all — and making vegan cake can be a challenge.

While the odds of vegans living in France during the 1700s are probably even less likely than the odds that Marie Antionette actually said that, vegan cake is very real. Well, it is in this day and age. Its structure, on the other hand, can be questionable. But if you want a vegan cake that not only rises the same way it would if it were made with all the eggs, butter, and milk your grandma's recipe contains, all you need is an extra two minutes.

Before you even begin mixing your wet ingredients with your dry ones, you should try creaming the butter substitute you're using — whether that be coconut oil or vegan butter — with the sugar. You can do this with or without a stand mixer, but the former will likely be quicker. Either way, you'll need to mix until the two are completely emulsified, as that's what creates the air pockets that will help your cake rise and give it its structure.