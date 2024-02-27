Priyanka Naik's Advice For Branching Into Plant-Based Cooking - Exclusive

Priyanka Naik has found her niche in the foodie world. Naik has built a career showcasing the versatility of vegan and plant-based food on TV shows, in articles, and in her book, "The Modern Tiffin." Recently, Naik made her first appearance at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival FoodieCon, where she was the only vegan chef. We spoke to Naik in an exclusive interview prior to the event and asked her what her best advice was for someone looking to start doing more plant-based cooking.

Naik's strategy is simple but will open a world of opportunities: "I always advise people to explore their produce aisles and pick a new vegetable every week." She recommends doing this for about four weeks. This will help you gain a greater understanding of the vegetable department and open you up to trying new things. Of course, you can pick vegetables you have tried before, too. "You've probably eaten these vegetables all in some way or some form throughout your life." But the point is to look at them in a new way.