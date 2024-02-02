Priyanka Naik Wants You To Know That Plant-Based Cooking Isn't Afterthought - Exclusive Interview

You created the Ecokitchen newsletter series. What are some of the easiest ways someone can conserve energy and reduce waste in their kitchen?

Tthe one thing that people can do is repurpose leftovers and compost. People always get bored with eating leftovers. I need to eat a different type of food every day. But that doesn't mean that I should ignore or waste what's already in my fridge. If I go out to eat and don't pack that food ... I just can't wrap my head around someone doing that because that's not only wasting food and bad for the environment, it's literally money down the drain.

One thing that people can always do is repurpose leftovers. Taking old rice, making burgers, making fried rice, grounding it down, and making a rice pudding out of it. There are so many things you could do, like composting. I live in Manhattan. I obviously do not have a backyard, and I also don't have the ability to keep one of those composter things in my apartment. What I do is I freeze my scraps and I then take it to a local farmer's market. There are tons all over the city, and there's always a compost bin, and I compost right there. It goes back to those local farms and communities.

What are some of the surprising parts of food that can be eaten that are often discarded?

Literally, all parts of fruits and vegetables can generally be eaten: carrot tops, potato peels, beet greens, and cauliflower leaves. When you get a cauliflower head, it comes with all of those leaves, and they're automatically thrown out. I used to throw it out; everyone does.

Then I actually tasted a little bit of the leaf once, and I was like, "This is pretty good. I feel like I'm wasting half of the head of cauliflower by throwing this whole thing out." I ended up blanching the leaves, blending them down into a sauce that I made for the saffron-marinated cauliflower steaks. There's so much creativity behind what you can do with the scraps.

And again, if you don't care about the environment, you do care about your wallet. If you buy these carrots and you have these tops, you're paying for all of that; why would you throw them in the trash? Many times I'll just take the carrot tops, I'll make sure to thoroughly wash them, crisp them up in an air fryer and use it as a garnish or eat it like the way you would eat kale chips.

Also peels. Pomegranate peels, banana peels, all of these things can be eaten. Pomegranate peels can be dehydrated and then blended down to a powder, and then you can use that powder in smoothies, in bowls, just as a garnish. Peels of ginger, onion, garlic. Most people probably don't know that when you go and get onion powder or garlic powder at the grocery store, what that really is, is the onion or garlic peels, dehydrating them, and then blending it down into a powder.