The 2 Ingredients You Need To Nail The Texture Of Vegan Crab Cakes

If you think that vegans can't enjoy seafood, think again. While it's true that you'll want to stay away from fishy foods if you're following a plant-based diet, there are plenty of worthy, fish-free substitutes to satisfy your craving. You can use jackfruit instead of sardines, deploy canned artichokes to make a makeshift tuna salad, and cook with two specific vegan ingredients to nail the texture of crab cakes: cans of chickpeas and hearts of palm.

A classic crab cakes recipe uses crab meat (of course) and crushed crackers to give you patties that are crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. When you pulse chickpeas and hearts of palm in a food processor, you get a mixture with a very similar consistency. Both of these ingredients are moist and have a little bite to them, so they shouldn't become mushy in your patties, but they should provide just enough juiciness. Plus, hearts of palm even look a little like crab meat, since they come in long white stalks that shred easily.