Give Crab Cakes A Vegan Spin With Lion's Mane Mushrooms

Vegans and vegetarians are well aware of the rich umami powers and meaty textures that mushrooms bring. They're often used as substitutes for burgers, ground meat in chili, or even marinated and fried like bacon. While portabella, button, and shiitake mushrooms are the standard types used to substitute beef and pork, lion's mane mushrooms are the perfect shellfish substitute to use in vegan crab cakes.

Lion's mane mushrooms come in large bulbous masses with visible fibers that become chewy and tender when cooked. Their flavor is mild and sweet with delicate umami notes. However, unlike the earthy umami of a portabella mushroom, lion's mane mushrooms have an oceanic, fishy flavor. Furthermore, their fibrous and meaty flesh is perfect for shredding into scraps, similar to lump crab meat.

Their crab-like flavor and texture will provide a vegan spin on crab cakes that could fool any seafood lover, especially once blended into a creamy, multi-ingredient crab cake batter. While they might not be as ubiquitous as button mushrooms or standard white mushrooms, you can find lion's mane mushrooms packaged and sold in the produce section of higher-end grocery stores. If you're lucky enough to have a farmer's market in your vicinity, most mushroom vendors will have the freshest stock. For the mushroom-obsessed, you can also find lion's mane mushroom grow kits that'll provide a never-ending personal supply.