Jackfruit Is The Easy Vegan Substitute You Need For Sardines

Sardines have garnered a renewed appreciation as a versatile, meaty, slightly fishy-tasting ingredient to enhance any dish from pasta to sandwiches or even just to eat directly out of the can. If you're looking for a plant-based substitute to assimilate their flavor and texture, jackfruit is up to the task.

Just as sardines have experienced a revival in popularity, jackfruit has become the new "it" food for vegan recipes. It has a neutral flavor and a flaky, chewy texture that makes it the perfect substitute for the meaty texture of sardines. Furthermore, it's very easy to impart flavor to its neutral palate, as evidenced by the various brands of marinated, cooked jackfruit you'll find lining refrigerated store shelves. Sardines have a fishy, salty flavor that you can mimic with oceanic umami ingredients like seaweed, kelp, blended pickled umeboshi, soy sauce, miso paste, and garlic.

All it takes is adding canned or jarred, drained cooked jackfruit to a marinade of umami-rich ingredients, and you'll have a flavorful, flaky sardine substitute. You can even store the fruit in the marinade, adding olive oil, herbs, chilies, spices, and aromatics to the mix to parrot the many flavors of marinated sardine tins you'll find at specialty grocers or European markets.