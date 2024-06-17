Yes, You Can Put Avocados In Your Smoker - And Here's Why You Should

Be the ultimate pitmaster at your next shindig by knowing how to balance the meat, the heat, and the vegetables for a perfect mix of savory flavors and nutritious goodness. Alongside the various smoked meats you've got lined up, there's an opportunity to get your veggie fix in a unique and tasty way. Just in case you were wondering, you can absolutely put avocados in your smoker and definitely should. Avocados are a great-tasting food packed with magnesium, potassium, folates, and many other essential vitamins. Avocados come in many different styles and boast a rich, creamy texture that lends itself to both sweet and savory recipes as well as making a great addition to your smoker rotation.

Why and how does smoking avocados work? Avocados have a buttery texture and a relatively mild flavor, which is ideal for smoking because this allows for optimal absorption of both the flavor and essence infused in the process. Instead of having to delicately balance the flavors of a smoked item so as not to over-smoke it, avocados start off plain and are enhanced through smoking, which gives them a distinct taste. It's important to select a ripe avocado for smoking, halve and remove the pit, and sufficiently season with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt to achieve a robust and enjoyable flavor before setting it to smoke for 30-45 minutes.