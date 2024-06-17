Yes, You Can Put Avocados In Your Smoker - And Here's Why You Should
Be the ultimate pitmaster at your next shindig by knowing how to balance the meat, the heat, and the vegetables for a perfect mix of savory flavors and nutritious goodness. Alongside the various smoked meats you've got lined up, there's an opportunity to get your veggie fix in a unique and tasty way. Just in case you were wondering, you can absolutely put avocados in your smoker and definitely should. Avocados are a great-tasting food packed with magnesium, potassium, folates, and many other essential vitamins. Avocados come in many different styles and boast a rich, creamy texture that lends itself to both sweet and savory recipes as well as making a great addition to your smoker rotation.
Why and how does smoking avocados work? Avocados have a buttery texture and a relatively mild flavor, which is ideal for smoking because this allows for optimal absorption of both the flavor and essence infused in the process. Instead of having to delicately balance the flavors of a smoked item so as not to over-smoke it, avocados start off plain and are enhanced through smoking, which gives them a distinct taste. It's important to select a ripe avocado for smoking, halve and remove the pit, and sufficiently season with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt to achieve a robust and enjoyable flavor before setting it to smoke for 30-45 minutes.
Smoke avocados everyday
Avocados are a healthy food that can be prepared in a number of ways, be it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or as a snack. Smoked avocados take this potential to an entirely new level of creativity when you consider all of the smoky possibilities. The most obvious is guacamole, a staple application of avocados and spices for which you can dice up your smoked avocados for an extra chunky version of the dish. Top a thick slice of sourdough with smoked avocados and a poached egg for a luxurious riff on a breakfast favorite that is rich with complex taste. Whipping up smoked avocados into a savory mousse spread is yet another smoky twist on a simple recipe.
In the context of a barbecue, loading up your smoker with various proteins can present new pairing opportunities. For example, while a halved avocado makes an excellent serving vessel for poke, consider trying a halved smoked avocado topped with smoked brisket or pulled pork instead. You could even top your avocado with smoked fish like salmon, or swap out your typical ranch dressing for a smoked avocado dip to pair with hot wings. Knowing avocados make a useful substitution for vegetable oil in desserts, imagine how good it would taste with a smoked avocado. No matter the season or the reason, smoked avocados are an excellent addition to your meals, whether as a healthful side dish or the main entree.