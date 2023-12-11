Avocado Dip Is The Best Ranch Swap For Cooling Down Buffalo Wings

The debate between those who dip their chicken wings in blue cheese and those who prefer ranch is a fiery one — but what if there was an option C? One of the reasons we love eating wings with these dips is that the dairy they contain cools down our mouths amidst the spicy Buffalo sauce. This occurs because dairy contains casein, a protein that dulls spice on our tastebuds. But if you want a blue cheese or ranch alternative that tastes a little lighter and fresher, yet still tempers the spiciness of hot wings, try an avocado dip instead.

Avocado and chicken wings may sound a little crazy, but hear us out. Pairing the fruit with Buffalo sauce isn't unheard of, and you may have already seen the combo in wraps, sandwiches, and avocado toast. When blended up into dip form, avocados create a creamy, buttery consistency, perfect for balancing out the tang of vinegary wings — and you can still add in plenty of tasty flavorings to your sauce that will make it as crave-worthy as ranch or blue cheese. If you want that casein in there as well, make sure to incorporate a thick, creamy dairy ingredient into your mashed avocado dip.