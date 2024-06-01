Dice Avocado For A Chunky Twist On Homemade Guacamole

Guacamole at its best is a beautiful melding of ultra-fresh ingredients. Made right, it almost tastes like the sun itself. Unfortunately, far too many guacamole preparations make do with lackluster ingredients and try to hide them. If you've ever had guacamole so thin that you could almost pour it, there's a chance it was made with overripe avocados. (Once blended, the mushy texture, along with any brown spots or imperfections, blends right into the mixture. If you've ever had a disappointing brand of store-bought guacamole, you may have noticed its dark, swampy color). There's a way to let your guests know you've used only the freshest of ingredients, and that's to dice your avocados instead of blending them.

Dicing the avocado lets the avocado show off its quality, and there's no place for imperfections to hide. The result is a fresh, vibrant guac that's visually delightful in a way that a dark green smear can never be. Dicing an avocado is simple, but you don't want to work too quickly, for the sake of safety. Halve the avocado, take out the pit, and cut the flesh into a grid while it's still inside the peel. Then, scoop out the chunks with a spoon. If you find that your avocado resists dicing and turns into mush, it's probably overripe. For the best chunky guacamole, you'll want fruit that's at peak perfection. Add your preferred guacamole ingredients and serve right away for the best quality.