Halved Avocados Are Perfect For Serving Fresh Poke In

Poke bowls have gained immense popularity over the last few years and for good reasons. Fresh and light yet never short on flavor, this Hawaiian dish can liven up any meal without overwhelming the palate or making things heavy. Beyond that are the endless possible variations from the most fundamental ingredients — rice, proteins, veggies, and a sauce — that cater to your liking. Even down to the serving and presentation, there are ways to get creative. Give your poke bowl a unique and eye-catching appearance by replacing regular bowls with avocado halves as Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn did with her tuna poke-stuffed avocados.

Colorful food served in makeshift avocado bowls is sure to attract attention. The fruit's natural shell shape makes a surprisingly perfect container, holding about as much food as a small bowl would. With a rustic, unique visual appeal, the poke-stuffed avocados strike up curiosity for what the actual dish might taste like, and once you dig into it, it's just as impressive.

The avocado itself provides a luscious and creamy base. It perfectly blends into the diverse ingredients and their textural chaos, somehow complementing everything all at once. Then you've also got the delicate but noticeable flavor enhancement. The fruit's nutty, mildly sweet taste is a great canvas for highlighting more vibrant, bolder notes while also giving them a subtle undertone.