The Best Type Of Tuna To Use For Poke Bowls

Are you looking to make tuna poke bowls at home but finding it challenging to choose the best type of tuna? After all, the key to a great tuna poke bowl lies in both the quality and type of tuna you select. We recommend starting with ahi tuna — either a fresh bigeye or yellowfin tuna fillet — for your tuna poke bowls. Ahi tuna has rich flavor, natural umami, and firm flesh, making it ideally suited for slicing into bite-sized chunks for poke bowls.

Next, since you'll be eating raw tuna, you'd want to select sushi-grade or sashimi-grade fish. However, it's important to note that in America, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not regulate the terms "sushi-grade" or "sashimi-grade." These designations just indicate that the fish has been cleaned of blood and guts and iced or flash-frozen. While sushi- or sashimi-grade fish is the gold standard of fish to consume raw, it's still possible to get sick from parasites, tapeworms, or bacteria according to the USDA, though the chances are slimmer. We also want to emphasize that choosing the freshest cuts of tuna for your poke bowls does not necessarily mean opting for fish that has just been caught from the open seas. Instead, it's important to select fish that looks and smells fresh and has also undergone the specific handling and processing required for sushi- or sashimi-grade quality.