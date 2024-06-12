Review: The Last Drop's 22-Year-Old Infinitum Rum Blend Is A Luxury Spirit That's Worth The Wait

Premium and super-premium liquor sales have been growing since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Consumers who couldn't enjoy dining or entertainment options outside the home started investing in high-end products for home enjoyment. Today, this trend continues. A Nielsen NIQ report offered the key trends to watch out for in 2024, including the fact that high-end alcoholic product sales will continue to grow, even as overall drinking behaviors are changing. The company's reporting shows that today's consumers are choosing to drink in moderation, opting to consume less alcohol while making the liquors and cocktails they enjoy be of a premium quality.

In 2020, the international beverage alcohol research and analysis firm ISWR reported that in the United States, the rum category fell behind the tequila/mezcal category for the first time, with the agave-based Mexican spirits becoming the third most popular liquor in the country, behind vodka and whiskey. However, today's reporting shows that consumers' interest in super-premium rum is on the rise, particularly as the price of premium-aged rum is often about half that of a comparably aged tequila.

In April 2024, The Last Drop Distillers of London released three new highly aged, super-premium liquors designed for the connoisseur with luxurious taste, including Release No. 35: the 22-Year-Old Infinitum Rum Blend. We had a chance to sample this new release to determine if the high-end product is worth your investment.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.