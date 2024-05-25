Last Drop Single-Malt Scotch: 40-Year Vs 55-Year

Enjoying a dram of aged liquor evokes all of our senses, creating a multidimensional appreciation found by seeing, smelling, and tasting the spirit. It is a personal and emotional connection spirits lovers may feel, revealing memories of the past while giving us pleasure in the present. When that bottle is a highly aged single-malt scotch, it makes the hearts of whisky fans jump.

The scarcity of bottles that have aged for 40, 50, or more years is so slight that finding one gives scotch drinkers the opportunity to enjoy something rare that has been developing for decades. Tasting the spirit transports us back to a different place and time as we contemplate the history and provenance behind the bottle while also regarding the heritage and tradition that scotch whisky enjoys as a spirit with hundreds of years of production. Some enthusiasts buy these bottles for personal enjoyment, while others seek them out as an investment.

The Last Drop Distillers of London aims to bring high-end selections to spirits connoisseurs by curating limited-quantity liquor offerings. In May 2024, the spirits company released two highly aged single-malt scotch whiskies — a 40-year and a 55-year — each with a very limited number of pricey bottles. We received samples of each to perform a taste test, garnering if either is better and whether the bottles are worth the investment.

