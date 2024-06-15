Our Favorite Monin Syrup Adds The Perfect Fruity Upgrade To Summer Drinks

Monin syrups are to thank for some of the tastiest flavors out there, from lavender lattes at coffee shops to hot honey gin drinks at cocktail bars. The French-born company, which was been around for over a century, has an incredibly wide range of syrups in every flavor you can imagine. Tasting Table tried and ranked 20 of Monin's most popular offerings, and the winner just so happens to be a flavor absolutely perfect for summer — passion fruit. Passion fruit really is like a super fruit, combining the best of other fruit flavors all in one. It's tropical and sweet like a guava and mango, but that sweetness is beautifully balanced by citrus tartness and zing. Our ranking found Monin's passion fruit syrup to taste just like biting into juicy fruit, and with summer fast approaching, we're thinking about how to incorporate that refreshing magic into just about every kind of drink.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to cocktails, which you could make with standard alcoholic options or non-alcoholic wine or spirit swaps. One incredibly easy approach is the mimosa — you could simply add ½ ounce of passion fruit syrup to a standard orange-juice-and-sparkling-wine combo, or you could make a grapefruit mimosa, swapping the orange juice for grapefruit juice and the passion fruit liqueur for passion fruit syrup. Passion fruit margaritas are also a go-to; mix up a classic frozen margarita with the delicious twist of an ounce of Monin syrup.