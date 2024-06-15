Give French Toast A Caribbean Twist With Coco Bread

French toast is the ultimate decadent dish when you want to indulge in a leisurely weekend brunch. In addition to switching out the milk for cream, one of our top tips for making the absolute best French toast includes experimenting with different kinds of bread. Enter Jamaica's coco bread, which one might compare to Hawaiian sweet rolls, but with a denser texture.

Whipping up a batch of French toast is a great way to familiarize yourself with coco bread, which originated in Jamaica but is frequently enjoyed all over the Caribbean islands. Like traditional American yeast breads, coco bread is a starchy delight with a base of flour, sugar, salt, yeast, milk, and butter. Of course, what makes Jamaican coco bread unique is the use of coconut milk, which leaves a subtle coconut flavor throughout. On the islands, the bread is often stuffed with savory ingredients like salted fish, beef patties, or cheddar cheese, but its flavor profile also makes it an excellent candidate for sweet dishes.