How Martha Stewart Gives A Burst Of Orange Flavor To French Toast

When it comes to culinary prowess, Martha Stewart is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her impeccable taste and ingenious recipes, she has a knack for elevating classic dishes to new heights. That includes her delectable twist on French toast. She adds a burst of bright orange flavor that's both refreshing and indulgent by incorporating a trio of orange delights — orange liqueur, orange zest, and orange juice.

One of the secrets to Martha's exceptional orange French toast is her insistence on using fresh ingredients. Freshly grated orange zest and squeezed orange juice bring a vibrant quality to the dish that simply can't be matched. But Stewart's choice of orange liqueur, specifically Grand Marnier, adds a sophisticated depth of flavor.

It imparts a subtle, sweet complexity that elevates the French toast without overpowering it. The alcohol also cooks off during preparation, leaving behind only the essence of orange. The finely grated outer peel of an orange provides an intense citrus aroma and flavor. Martha suggests using a microplane grater to extract the zest, ensuring it's fine and evenly distributed throughout the batter. Freshly squeezed orange juice infuses the French toast with a bright, tangy sweetness that perfectly complements the richness of the bread and egg mixture.