Chinese Vs Korean Glass Noodles: What's The Difference?

Chinese glass noodles are commonly known as fen si (or fensi), bean threads, or bean thread noodles and are among the essential ingredients used in Chinese cooking. These names all reflect both the ingredients and consistency of the noodles themselves, with mung bean starch being the main dry element, and the shape of the noodles resembling threads. Made by working a mixture of mung bean starch and water through pulling and stretching, the noodle base is eventually pushed through a fine strainer to create thread-like shapes, which are then left to dry.

The fineness of these noodles lends itself to optimal absorption of liquids, adapting to the flavors added in cooking. This makes them an excellent ingredient to include as a filling for egg rolls or in a Chinese dry pot meal. Additionally, Chinese glass noodles are ideal for use in a stir-fry to take on the flavors of the proteins and vegetables, such as in a vegetable stir-fry or a more protein-packed winter chicken and vegetable stir-fry. Truly, the biggest difference between Chinese and Korean glass noodles comes down to the type of starch with which each one is made. While both have a similarly chewy texture, there is a subtle difference in the clarity and flavor of the mung bean base starch of Chinese glass noodles than that of Korean glass noodles.