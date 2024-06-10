What's With The Moldy Kirkland-Brand Strawberry Spread At Costco?

Costco's Kirkland brand is the topic of many discussions, ranging from speculations about which national brands are behind some of its most popular products to Kirkland's signature products that don't quite measure up. The Kirkland-brand organic strawberry spread is one such product that has caused a stir amongst consumers who reported finding mold in a newly opened jar.

Reddit forums as recently as April 2024 reveal that customers around the country have similar experiences. A disgruntled customer posted that she noticed mold or fungus growing atop a jar of strawberry spread she had just purchased, so she returned it and bought another jar. Since the Kirkland brand has a good reputation for high-quality products, the customer gave them the benefit of the doubt, chalking it up as a "one-off" mistake. However, after purchasing a replacement she encountered the mold yet again. Her post incited many commiserating responses about having to throw out or return the strawberry spread for the same reasons.

Many customers expressed surprise, with the original poster noting that it "seems unusual for a Kirkland product," and perhaps it was the result of a bad batch. However, one responder said she's had issues with the strawberry spread since 2020. We looked further back to confirm the claim and found yet another forum about moldy strawberry spread from 2021. At that time, a customer said they "had to quit buying it because it kept getting moldy in a month or two."