The Freezing Tip That Ensures An Ooey Gooey S'mores Cookie

Bakers know how tricky it is to bake with marshmallows, which are technically aerated puffs of sugar foam that melt and revert back to liquid form when baked at high temperatures. It's often a hit or miss when making cookies stuffed or topped with marshmallows, like a good s'mores cookie or our gooey s'mores scones recipe. There's an easy trick, however, to ensure perfectly toasted, ooey, gooey marshmallows instead of melted or burnt ones in the oven. This trick has something to do with your freezer – you're going to freeze marshmallows first before baking them. This freezing tip will ensure the marshmallows won't spread in the oven. The outside will be toasted and the inside remains soft and gooey, perfect for s'mores cookies or other baked s'mores treats.

There are a few ways to go about freezing the marshmallows. One way is to incorporate the marshmallows directly into the batter or cookie dough of your s'mores-themed cookie or treat. Freeze the dough until hardened, and then bake the cookie as you normally would. You might just need to increase the baking time by a few minutes. Let's say, however, you want to top a cookie or a treat with a marshmallow. In this case, you can freeze just the marshmallows until hardened before placing them on top of the goodies, like cupcakes and cookies, that you're about to bake. But make sure the marshmallows are on a parchment-lined plate and spaced apart to avoid clumping when you're freezing them.