What Is Strawberry Ketchup And How Do You Cook With It?

There are few condiments more iconic than ketchup. Between its bright red color, sweet-tangy taste, and versatile deliciousness, ketchup has become a staple in American cuisine. For most people, tomatoes come to mind when they think of ketchup, but you might be surprised to learn that tomatoes are not what makes the sauce ketchup. Instead, "ketchup" is a general term that refers to a pureed sauce, and it can be made with ingredients other than tomatoes — including strawberries.

Enter strawberry ketchup, a condiment that will likely spark intrigue or disgust, depending on how adventurous and curious you are when it comes to food. As the name suggests, the sauce is a type of ketchup made with strawberries, either in place of tomatoes or in combination with them. The result is a unique strawberry recipe that's sure to turn heads at your next barbecue or picnic.

If you're having a hard time wrapping your head around strawberry ketchup, consider the long and complex history of the sauce. The original ketchup, which has been traced back to the 3rd century BC, started out as a fish sauce known as "ge-thcup" or "koe-cheup." It was made by fermenting fish entrails and soybeans, resulting in a bright and tangy condiment with a long shelf-life. By the 19th century, ketchup was being made in England and the U.S., but with ingredients like walnuts, oysters, mushrooms, and fruits like peaches, plums, and lemons. Needless to say, it was only a matter of time before strawberries were added to the list.

Although strawberry ketchup will likely never achieve the same popularity as tomato ketchup, it's something worth trying if you're looking to switch up your condiment game. Here's a detailed breakdown of the sauce, plus tips for making and using strawberry ketchup at home.