Upgrade Stir-Fry Sauce With The Help Of Ketchup

On its own, stir-fry sauce is packed full of savory goodness and, occasionally, a touch of sweetness. A typical recipe may include soy sauce, broth, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, rice vinegar, cornstarch, and a little sugar or honey. While the sweetness from the latter two ingredients may slightly balance out the savory flavors in the rest, this condiment is mostly full of acidic, salty, and umami notes. If you want to give your basic stir-fry sauce a little upgrade and turn it into a true sweet-and-sour creation, all it needs is a ketchup boost.

The beauty of adding ketchup is that it doesn't just bring more straightforward sweetness to your recipe — if we wanted that, we could just up the amount of honey or sugar we incorporate. Instead, ketchup typically has a vinegar element included, so you're boosting the sweet and sour qualities of the sauce at the same time. Plus, it usually contains salt, so you're really getting three different flavor notes out of one added ingredient. And, if you usually dabble with stir-fry sauce recipes that use Sriracha, ketchup is a way to keep the same texture but ditch the heat.