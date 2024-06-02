13 Tips You Need When Making A Candy Salad

When you think of salad, you probably imagine a plate or bowl brimming with fresh veggies and, of course, a delicious dressing. That said, salads have one key weakness: They're not snack fare. Side dishes? Yes. Meals when prepared with plenty of protein? Yes. Snacking? Not so much. Nowever, one snacking salad has paved its way into the heart and stomachs of TikTok users seemingly everywhere: the candy salad.

If you aren't on the candy salad side of TikTok, let us explain. The candy salad trend typically involves a line of individuals pouring one type of candy each into a bowl. The end result is an amalgamation of different sweet candies. Then, the container is mixed — no dressing here, thankfully — and everyone enjoys a cup of the candy medley.

As TikTok has proven, with many people doing this in their office break rooms, you don't need to be on a sports team or even celebrate a special occasion to make a candy salad. Instead, you could just create one to dip into whenever you (or the people you live with) have a hankering for a sweet treat. However, before diving in to create your first candy salad, you'll definitely want to read up on some tips so your candy salad experience is as delicious and easy-going as possible. Whether you're creating your candy salad with others or preparing it solo, we're willing to bet the outcome will be delicious if you heed the following advice. (Feel free to save us a scoop.)