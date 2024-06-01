Give Your Tofu A Coconut Crust For A Uniquely Crispy Bite

No matter which way you try to slice it (or press it), it remains true that plain tofu can be pretty boring. But with 3.5 ounces of protein per 35 ounces of the stuff, tofu also continues to be a staple in vegetarian and vegan diets. And with the right seasonings, sauces, and recipes, this soy product can turn into a tasty entree that you may crave even if you're normally a meat-eater.

Thanks to this crispy coconut-crusted tofu bowl from recipe developer Miriam Hahn and the Tasting Table staff, you don't need to be an accomplished chef to give this vegetarian protein delicious flavor and texture. You'll toss your cubed tofu in a batter and then coat it in a mixture of coconut flakes, panko breadcrumbs, and sesame seeds, after which you'll bake it for half an hour. This will give your chunks a crispy, golden-brown crust (which perfectly offsets the spongy texture of the tofu), along with a hefty dose of coconut flavor. Yet while this protein becomes much tastier, it's still versatile enough that you can incorporate it into a wide range of dishes.