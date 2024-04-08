Crispy Coconut-Crusted Tofu Bowl Recipe
If you're wondering if this beautiful tofu bowl is a buddha bowl, nourish bowl, grain bowl, or power bowl, it's actually all of the above. There are some essential components to create one of these masterpieces — a creative collection of protein, fats, and fiber designed to keep you full and satisfied while offering a stunning presentation. This star of this bowl is the tofu, which is dipped into a blend of shredded coconut, panko breadcrumbs, and sesame seeds to create a crispy exterior that gives way to a tender, flavorful interior. Pairing it with a few other fresh items and a tangy sauce makes this a bowl you'll want again and again.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this bowl and says, "Tofu is one of my favorite plant-based ingredients because it's neutral in flavor and takes on whatever flavor you're going for with seasonings." In this case, tofu takes on a coconut flavor profile and crispy exterior, which is quite the departure from the soft, bland, plain tofu that many of us are familiar with.
Gather the ingredients for crispy coconut-crusted tofu bowls
To make this recipe, start out by picking up some super firm tofu. "Super firm tofu is my preferred tofu in this recipe because you can skip the pressing step to remove the water, and it will get the crispiest," Hahn shares. If you have another type of tofu on hand, here is the quickest way to drain the moisture.
For the crispy coating you'll need some shredded or flaked coconut, breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, coconut milk, all purpose flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. To make the tangy sauce, you'll need marmalade, soy sauce, lime juice, and sriracha. Then for the other components in the bowl, grab some rice, shelled edamame, mango, and green onions.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cube the tofu
Cut the tofu into 1-inch cubes.
Step 3: Grind the coconut
Put the coconut into a small food processor or spice grinder and pulse to a crumb-like texture.
Step 4: Make the dry coating mixture
In a shallow bowl mix together the panko, sesame seeds, and ground coconut.
Step 5: Make the wet mixture
In a shallow bowl combine the coconut milk, flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt to form a batter.
Step 6: Add the tofu to the batter
Add the tofu to the bowl with the batter and toss to coat.
Step 7: Dredge the tofu in the dry coating
Using tongs remove a piece of tofu from the batter bowl and toss in the panko and coconut mixture. Repeat with each piece of tofu.
Step 8: Bake the tofu
Place the battered tofu onto a baking sheet and cook for 30 minutes, turning each piece over halfway.
Step 9: Make the sauce
To make the sauce, combine the marmalade, soy sauce, lime juice, and sriracha.
Step 10: Make the carrot ribbons
Using a vegetable peeler, make the carrot ribbons.
Step 11: Assemble the bowls
Assemble the bowls by layering in some rice, shelled edamame, carrot ribbons, mango, and cooked tofu.
Step 12: Add toppings and serve
Top with green onions and serve with the sauce.
What type of coconut products work best in this tofu bowl?
For our crispy crust we use both coconut milk and coconut pieces. Coconut milk is available in both cartons and cans, and while they may seem similar, there are some key differences. Canned coconut milk tends to be thicker and richer compared to the coconut milk in cartons. This is because canned coconut milk often contains a higher proportion of coconut cream, giving it a creamier texture. Carton coconut milk, on the other hand, is typically more diluted and has a thinner consistency, similar to cow's milk. "When using canned coconut milk, the cream is usually stuck at the top and will need to be blended before using. I like to transfer the contents of the can into a mason jar and either put the lid on and shake or stir briskly with a whisk to break the cream down and create a smooth mixture," Hahn explains. Either carton or canned milk will work, depending on your preference or what you have on hand.
There are also a few options of coconut that can be used for the crispy coating. Shredded coconut, coconut flakes, and coconut chips are all derived from the meat of the coconut, but they differ in terms of their texture, size, and preparation. Shredded coconut and coconut flakes are recommended here because they have a fine texture that after putting it in the food processor adheres well to the surface of the tofu. This helps create a uniform coating that crisps up nicely when baked, providing a satisfying crunch in every bite.
Can I meal prep this tofu bowl or prepare it in advance?
One of the best things about bowls like this is you can prepare the components in advance and assemble them right before eating. To make the tofu in advance, you can do it one of two ways. You can do steps 2 through 6, cut and bread the tofu and keep it in an airtight container for up to five days before baking in the oven. Then just bake it and assemble it in bowls. If you plan to make the bowls for dinner and have some time in the morning to get these steps done, it will save time at the end of a busy day. Or, you can take it one step further and bake the tofu, store it in an air-tight container and just warm it up in the oven prior to serving. "I prefer using the oven or air-fryer for reheating versus the microwave," Hahn remarks.
The sauce is another component that can be made ahead. It will store fine for up to a week in the fridge and can even be doubled if you need it for another meal. Lastly the mango can be cut up ahead of time, the shelled edamame can be thawed if you are using frozen, and the carrot ribbons can be made and stored in the fridge for a few days.
- 1 (16-ounce) package super-firm tofu
- ¾ cup shredded coconut or coconut flakes
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- ¾ cup coconut milk
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup marmalade
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- 3 carrots
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 2 cups shelled edamame
- 1 ½ cups chopped mango
- 3 chopped green onions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Cut the tofu into 1-inch cubes.
- Put the coconut into a small food processor or spice grinder and pulse to a crumb-like texture.
- In a shallow bowl mix together the panko, sesame seeds, and ground coconut.
- In a shallow bowl combine the coconut milk, flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt to form a batter.
- Add the tofu to the bowl with the batter and toss to coat.
- Using tongs remove a piece of tofu from the batter bowl and toss in the panko and coconut mixture. Repeat with each piece of tofu.
- Place the battered tofu onto a baking sheet and cook for 30 minutes, turning each piece over halfway.
- To make the sauce, combine the marmalade, soy sauce, lime juice, and sriracha.
- Using a vegetable peeler, make the carrot ribbons.
- Assemble the bowls by layering in some rice, shelled edamame, carrot ribbons, mango, and cooked tofu.
- Top with green onions and serve with the sauce.