Crispy Coconut-Crusted Tofu Bowl Recipe

If you're wondering if this beautiful tofu bowl is a buddha bowl, nourish bowl, grain bowl, or power bowl, it's actually all of the above. There are some essential components to create one of these masterpieces — a creative collection of protein, fats, and fiber designed to keep you full and satisfied while offering a stunning presentation. This star of this bowl is the tofu, which is dipped into a blend of shredded coconut, panko breadcrumbs, and sesame seeds to create a crispy exterior that gives way to a tender, flavorful interior. Pairing it with a few other fresh items and a tangy sauce makes this a bowl you'll want again and again.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this bowl and says, "Tofu is one of my favorite plant-based ingredients because it's neutral in flavor and takes on whatever flavor you're going for with seasonings." In this case, tofu takes on a coconut flavor profile and crispy exterior, which is quite the departure from the soft, bland, plain tofu that many of us are familiar with.