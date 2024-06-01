How Long You Should Be Cooking Filet Mignon On The Grill

Summer is grilling season, and this year, we're throwing everything from crab cakes to grilled peppadews on the barbecue. But when it comes to meat, you don't have to limit your time cooking outdoors to classic burgers and hot dogs. Even fancier proteins can have their time on the grill — and instead of going to a fancy steakhouse and sitting in a stuffy dark room for hours, spend that time barbecuing your filet mignon in your sunny backyard instead.

Perhaps the trickiest part of cooking steak is knowing how long to leave it on the heat. If you overdo it, your meat will be tough and dry; but if you undercook it, you can wind up with bloodier beef than you'd like. If you want to cook a one-and-a-half-inch filet to medium rare, you'll want to barbecue it for about 10 minutes total, flipping halfway through. For medium, go for between 10 and 14 minutes; and for medium-well, aim for 14 to 18 minutes. If you're one of those scarce rare steak lovers, however, you'll only need between six to 10 minutes in total.