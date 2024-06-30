Chorizo-Stuffed Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Of all the different foods you can stuff – peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, or shells — one of the last that you'd consider is the humble Brussels sprout. Yet, it can easily be hallowed out and stuffed with your favorite fillings. The best technique is to take a sharp pairing knife and cut the Brussels sprout in half lengthwise so the root end keeps all the leaves together. Next, locate the stem and insert the tip of your knife in the middle. Dig the knife in, and the center of the sprout will pop right out!
Recipe developer Tess Le Moing takes advantage of this now hollowed-out Brussels sprout and stuffs it with spicy chorizo and sharp cheddar cheese. This dish will surely upgrade your appetizer game for any gathering, whether it's a casual dinner party or a festive holiday feast. The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity and versatility. It comes together in three basic steps: Hollow out the Brussels sprouts, stuff them, and then bake. They can easily be customized to suit your taste preferences, so feel free to experiment with different types of sausage or cheeses. And, make sure to save those Brussels sprout cores for later use, such as in fried rice, salads, or a bright Brussels sprouts fettuccine.
Gather the ingredients for the chorizo-stuffed Brussels sprouts
To get started, you'll need Brussels sprouts, of course. Look for large sprouts that will hold a good amount of stuffing. The trimmed and cored Brussels sprouts are tossed in olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper before they're lightly roasted in the oven. While they bake, combine chorizo with shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, panko bread crumbs, white wine, and parsley. The roasted Brussels sprouts emerge from the oven with a melted cheese topping and, once slightly cooled, are finished with an extra sprinkle of parsley.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Hollow out the Brussels sprouts
Insert the tip of your knife in the middle of the Brussels sprouts stems to pop out the centers and create a hole.
Step 3: Make a marinade
In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper.
Step 4: Toss the Brussels sprouts in the marinade
Add the oil mixture to the hollowed-out Brussels sprouts and toss to evenly coat.
Step 5: Arrange Brussels sprouts on the baking sheet
Arrange the Brussels sprouts cut-side down on a baking sheet.
Step 6: Roast the Brussels sprouts
Roast until just starting to brown on the bottom, about 5 minutes.
Step 7: Make the chorizo filling
In a mixing bowl, combine the chorizo, the larger portion of the cheddar, the scallions, panko, white wine, parsley, salt, and black pepper.
Step 8: Fill the Brussels sprouts
Fill each Brussels sprout with the chorizo filling.
Slide 9: Top with shredded cheddar
Top each Brussels sprout with reserved shredded cheddar.
Step 10: Bake the stuffed Brussels sprouts
Bake until the filling is cooked and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes.
Step 11: Garnish with parsley, and serve
Let cool for about 5 minutes, then top with the reserved ½ tablespoon parsley and serve.
- For the Brussels sprouts
- 12 large Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For the filling
- 6 ounces chorizo, casing removed
- 1 ½ ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded, ¼ cup reserved
- 2 scallions, minced
- 2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs
- 1 ½ tablespoons white wine
- 1 + ½ tablespoons chopped parsley, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
Can I prepare these stuffed Brussels sprouts ahead of time and bake later?
While this recipe is already pretty quick and easy to assemble, you can take it a step further and prep certain elements in advance. One option is to make the chorizo filling and hollow out the Brussels sprouts the day before. Note that the prepped Brussels sprouts may brown a little from oxidation. But, no need to fret as they will bake and brown in the oven anyway so that no one will notice.
Another option is to fill the Brussels sprouts the day before serving so that all you have to do is stick them in the oven and serve them nice and hot. Once filled with the chorizo filling and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, you can arrange the Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet, cover them with plastic wrap or aluminum, and refrigerate them for up to 24 hours. This a great option if you plan to bring appetizers to a party because it's easy to transport and quick to cook.
What other types of meats can I use to stuff Brussels sprouts?
While chorizo adds a spicy kick to the otherwise mild Brussels sprout, you can explore different meats and meat substitutes. For starters, any cased sausage, such as Italian sausage or even chicken apple sausage, will do. We also recommend adjusting the cheese accordingly. For example, try freshly grated Parmiganio Regianno if you're using Italian sausage. If you're craving something a bit more fancy, indulge in a taste of the sea by incorporating crabmeat into your Brussels sprouts.
For plant-based alternatives, consider stuffing Brussels sprouts with a medley of quinoa, lentils, or mushrooms seasoned with fragrant spices and herbs. You could even stuff them with just cheese, such as goat or cream cheese, and top them with bread crumbs for a golden crispy topping. Whether you're craving something bold and spicy or a lighter, more nuanced flavor, there's a filling to suit every palate.