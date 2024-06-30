Chorizo-Stuffed Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Of all the different foods you can stuff – peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, or shells — one of the last that you'd consider is the humble Brussels sprout. Yet, it can easily be hallowed out and stuffed with your favorite fillings. The best technique is to take a sharp pairing knife and cut the Brussels sprout in half lengthwise so the root end keeps all the leaves together. Next, locate the stem and insert the tip of your knife in the middle. Dig the knife in, and the center of the sprout will pop right out!

Recipe developer Tess Le Moing takes advantage of this now hollowed-out Brussels sprout and stuffs it with spicy chorizo and sharp cheddar cheese. This dish will surely upgrade your appetizer game for any gathering, whether it's a casual dinner party or a festive holiday feast. The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity and versatility. It comes together in three basic steps: Hollow out the Brussels sprouts, stuff them, and then bake. They can easily be customized to suit your taste preferences, so feel free to experiment with different types of sausage or cheeses. And, make sure to save those Brussels sprout cores for later use, such as in fried rice, salads, or a bright Brussels sprouts fettuccine.