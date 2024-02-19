Cinnamon-Sugar Churro-Crusted Cheesecake Recipe

Late night churros dipped in chocolate or caramel are a Spanish street food staple that can now be found all over the world, even at Costco! Leah Maroney has created a cheesecake that combines the golden, cinnamon sugar crusted churro with creamy, caramelly cheesecake — giving you the flavors and crunch of a churro with the decadence of cheesecake in one luscious slice.

Dulce de leche is used to sweeten this cheesecake, a shortcut that beautifully achieves a rich caramel flavor without the hassle of stirring sugar over the stove (not to mention the worry and risk of the caramel burning!). Dulce de leche can be found in most larger grocery stores, but you can also make it yourself with a can of condensed milk.

Perhaps best of all, Maroney does not use a water bath for this cheesecake. "The method of cooking the cheesecake low and slow, then allowing it to cool with the oven door open, eliminates the need for a water bath," she says. "Not having to deal with the mess of a water bath is a lifesaver for me!" However, if you'd like to use the water bath method, it will also work with this recipe.