One Of The Best New Store-Bought Ice Creams Of 2026 Is A Little Debbie Snack Turned Frozen Treat
If you were lucky enough to have a dessert in your lunchbox as a kid, there's a good chance it came from Little Debbie. But in 2026, Little Debbie moved out of the pantry and into the freezer with one of the best new store-bought ice creams: Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches. The original Oatmeal Creme Pies were the first snack baked under the Little Debbie name. They're made from a smooth, fluffy vanilla filling sandwiched by two soft, molasses-sweetened oatmeal cookies. The ice cream version keeps those same cookies, but swaps a vanilla creme-flavored ice cream for the center.
In a roundup of 10 of the best new store-bought ice creams of 2026, Tasting Table's taste tester was sold on the Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches immediately. Despite coming out of the freezer, the oatmeal cookies were surprisingly soft. Our reviewer said, "The marshmallow-like center of the filling also sent me over the moon ... it's the rare treat where the ice cream remake is actually better than the original." But don't just take their word for it — customers have had a lot of good things to say about these ice cream sandwiches as well.
What customers have to say about the Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Tasting Table's taste tester isn't the only person who loves the Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches. In a Reddit post about the sandwiches, one commenter wrote, "Those are so good. I have to restrain myself from eating more than one." Another user took it even further: "I would eat the entire box in one sitting." With such a well-received new snack, maybe Little Debbie will make ice cream novelties out of the brand's other best-sellers.
At around $8.50 for a box of six, the price tag drew some concern from thrifty shoppers. In another discussion about the snacks on Reddit, one person wrote, "I bought them once to try and for the price, I probably won't get them again." Another noted that it was cheaper to buy the original Oatmeal Creme Pies, some vanilla ice cream, and make the sandwiches at home. If you're a similarly crafty consumer, there are even more ways to spruce up Little Debbie snack cakes into desserts.