If you were lucky enough to have a dessert in your lunchbox as a kid, there's a good chance it came from Little Debbie. But in 2026, Little Debbie moved out of the pantry and into the freezer with one of the best new store-bought ice creams: Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches. The original Oatmeal Creme Pies were the first snack baked under the Little Debbie name. They're made from a smooth, fluffy vanilla filling sandwiched by two soft, molasses-sweetened oatmeal cookies. The ice cream version keeps those same cookies, but swaps a vanilla creme-flavored ice cream for the center.

In a roundup of 10 of the best new store-bought ice creams of 2026, Tasting Table's taste tester was sold on the Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches immediately. Despite coming out of the freezer, the oatmeal cookies were surprisingly soft. Our reviewer said, "The marshmallow-like center of the filling also sent me over the moon ... it's the rare treat where the ice cream remake is actually better than the original." But don't just take their word for it — customers have had a lot of good things to say about these ice cream sandwiches as well.