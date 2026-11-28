A trip to Ikea doesn't end until you've roamed through the seemingly infinite showrooms to its beloved food court — aka the cafeteria to eat a Swedish-style meal. On December 11, 2026, Ikea stores across the U.S. and Canada will be turning this offering up a few notches with an all-you-can-eat julbord buffet. In more than 30 locations in the U.S. and 10 in Canada, the popular furniture and home goods chain will transform its Swedish restaurants into a foodie holiday buffet at an accessible price.

A julbord is a traditional Swedish Christmas feast that includes a fish course, cold meats, hot dishes, and desserts. Ikea's menus will differ based on location, inspired in part by local ingredients and chefs. But they will also feature traditional dishes like dill and mustard herring with rye crispbread, rodbetssallad (red beet salad), poached salmon with lemon dill sauce, the famous Swedish meatballs, and glögg, a Nordic mulled wine (Ikea's version is nonalcoholic).

For tickets, check your local Ikea website, since times and locations vary. The event will be held only on December 11 and tickets are available in store. From Miami, Florida to Burbank, California, plenty of cities are offering two or three seatings a day but some are for Ikea members only and require pre-registration, although the tickets will still need to be collected in store. Prices also depend on the location but a majority of them are $24.99 per adult and $12.99 per child though prices come down for Ikea Family members.