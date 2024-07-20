In Sweden, Christmas Ham Is Boiled, Cold, And Delicious

Though cold ham may not be the first dish that comes to mind when you think of holiday celebrations, that is exactly what is found on many dinner tables in Sweden for Christmas. The tradition started sometime in the 1600s, and while ham was initially reserved for the rich upper class, the meat found its way to a wider audience in the 1800s and is still served today. First boiled, then served cold.

While Swedes are perhaps unique in serving their Christmas ham intentionally cold, the practice of noshing on ham for holidays is believed to have started with Germans who would sacrifice boars during special festivals and harvests. The pagan tradition was kept alive by Christians who organized feasts around the Christmas holiday. Unfortunately for many Swedes, meat originally wasn't permitted until Christmas Day by the Catholic church, and any meat cravings had to be ignored until the holiday. Devout Swedes abstained until Christmas morning, combating hunger pangs with porridge and lutefisk, instead. The ham that was finally sliced and served was delicious, however, as these special Christmas pigs weren't slaughtered until just before the holiday, lending juicier, fresher pieces of meat than any animal that was packed in salt for several months beforehand.