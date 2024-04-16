What You're Likely To Eat For Breakfast When In Sweden

If you prefer your breakfast to be a lavish spread of proteins and carbs, eating your first meal of the day the way the Swedes do might take you aback. Nordic breakfast food will seem simple to those who like their table covered with pancakes, bacon, pastries, and all the usual fixings.

However, there's an elegance to how uncomplicated a Swedish morning meal is. Their typical breakfast of a couple of bread slices with butter or cheese, a boiled egg, some yogurt, and a cup of coffee is already filling for people who don't have time to cook in the morning. Aside from eggs and yogurt, a Swedish breakfast also provides protein by way of cold cuts of meat and smoked sausages. Nevertheless, simple food can also be quality food, and these classic Swedish breakfast items also show up on plenty of other breakfast tables around the world.

For one, they love coffee. Indeed, Sweden belongs to the top three coffee-drinking countries in the world, consuming more than double the amount of what the U.S. drinks per capita. This ranking might have to do with fika, the Swedish custom where people take breaks to relax and chat over coffee. Still, coffee is a breakfast staple, with black coffee as the popular choice, so quality beans are a must.