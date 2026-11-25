While a simple turkey sandwich will do the job for a quick lunch, the East Coast of the U.S. is home to a version that is practically a meal in itself. The Turkey Devonshire sandwich is a unique Pennsylvania food that layers rich ingredients like cheese sauce and bacon to turn basic poultry into something extraordinary. Your turkey leftovers deserve the Devonshire treatment, and here's how to make it.

First introduced in 1934, this fancy-sounding diner sandwich is a Pittsburgh staple named after the city's upscale Devonshire Street. Though its ingredients are humble, the Turkey Devonshire is indulgent enough to feel luxurious. The open-faced, hot sandwich piles warm turkey, cheddar cheese sauce, fresh tomatoes, and bacon onto toasted bread. Though often made with deli turkey lunch meat, roast turkey is more traditional.

For your Turkey Devonshire, you can make a classic cheese sauce using a roux or start with an easy two-ingredient cheese sauce. Either way, make sure to use cheddar, as that's what sets a Devonshire apart from similar sandwiches like a Kentucky Hot Brown. Traditional recipes whisk chicken or turkey stock and milk into the sauce, too. After cooking the sauce, toast a thick slice of crusty bread, then pile turkey and tomatoes on top. Blanket the whole thing in cheese sauce, then bake or broil in the oven until the surface turns golden brown. Top it off with the bacon strips, and you're ready to dig into this meaty, cheesy delight.