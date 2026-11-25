How To Make A Dollar Tree Charcuterie Board Look More Expensive Than It Is
When you're in charge of hosting a social gathering but want to keep it budget-friendly, you might be concerned that serving your guests a convenient charcuterie board that was entirely sourced from a discount store could come across as cheap. Tasting Table exclusively spoke to TikTok creator Rebecca Chobat of Dollar Tree Dinners, who has partnered with Choice Hotels to give holiday hosting tips for people traveling — and she assured us that a fancy Dollar Tree charcuterie is totally possible.
"Have an open mind. Grab some pickles, grab some deli meat, grab some cheese, grab a fancy platter, and put together a beautiful charcuterie board. So it's totally doable from a dollar store," Chobat tells us. Remember that you're just building a snack board, not cooking a five-course meal; it's okay to keep it simple.
On the topic of price, Chobat shares that the last Dollar Tree charcuterie board she put together a few years ago cost her just $15. She does acknowledge, however, that the price could be higher today. Dollar Tree has plenty of snacks for your grazing board, so we took a quick peek at the store's current inventory. If you were to get two types of crackers, three packs of string cheese, a deli snacking kit with Genoa salami and white cheddar, guacamole tortilla chips, beef jerky, turkey jerky, stuffed olives, sweet pickles, cheddar popcorn, birthday cake cookies, vanilla wafers, and mandarin oranges, you'd be spending $21.25 for quite the respectable amount of diverse food.
Presentation is a big part of fancifying a Dollar Tree charcuterie board
Guests love charcuterie boards because they look classy, so presentation will actually have a key role in your Dollar Tree board. Chobat emphasizes "aesthetics and styling," as well as "being spontaneous, being creative," as important components of creating a budget-friendly snack board that looks expensive. "Maybe you're not getting premium ingredients, but you're taking affordable ingredients and making them look beautiful presentation-wise," she tells us.
You probably already have some bougie-looking items at home that could be used to elevate the presentation, but if you're starting completely from scratch, Dollar Tree has no shortage of dining decor — from seasonal items to plates that rival Willams Sonoma's luxe look. For the charcuterie board, start with a nice serving tray. A silver-beaded oval tray will cost you just two bucks, and if you combine it with smaller wooden beaded trays that are going for $1.25, you already have most of the presentation sorted out. Some components of the charcuterie board can also be served separately in neat metallic bowls.
Paper doilies are another cheap Dollar Tree find that can add a fancy touch. The dining table can be further decorated with scented candles and artificial (or real) florals, both of which create a welcoming atmosphere. The guests will instantly recognize the time and effort you poured into the charcuterie setup, and nobody will ever guess it all came from Dollar Tree.