When you're in charge of hosting a social gathering but want to keep it budget-friendly, you might be concerned that serving your guests a convenient charcuterie board that was entirely sourced from a discount store could come across as cheap. Tasting Table exclusively spoke to TikTok creator Rebecca Chobat of Dollar Tree Dinners, who has partnered with Choice Hotels to give holiday hosting tips for people traveling — and she assured us that a fancy Dollar Tree charcuterie is totally possible.

"Have an open mind. Grab some pickles, grab some deli meat, grab some cheese, grab a fancy platter, and put together a beautiful charcuterie board. So it's totally doable from a dollar store," Chobat tells us. Remember that you're just building a snack board, not cooking a five-course meal; it's okay to keep it simple.

On the topic of price, Chobat shares that the last Dollar Tree charcuterie board she put together a few years ago cost her just $15. She does acknowledge, however, that the price could be higher today. Dollar Tree has plenty of snacks for your grazing board, so we took a quick peek at the store's current inventory. If you were to get two types of crackers, three packs of string cheese, a deli snacking kit with Genoa salami and white cheddar, guacamole tortilla chips, beef jerky, turkey jerky, stuffed olives, sweet pickles, cheddar popcorn, birthday cake cookies, vanilla wafers, and mandarin oranges, you'd be spending $21.25 for quite the respectable amount of diverse food.