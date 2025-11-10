This Cheap, Paper Dollar Tree Find Will Add A Fancy Touch To Any Meal
You don't need to spend buckets of money to have a fancy dining setup; Dollar Tree has tons of cheap items that can completely elevate your kitchen aesthetic, making it look straight from a home décor catalogue. It's not about the price tag as much as it is about finding the right items and pairing them together to create a sleek, elegant style. For example, Dollar Tree's paper doilies only cost $2 and can be the decisive element for a perfectly put-together table. We loved their versatility and modest sophistication, not to mention the impressive variety.
The store sells three different types of paper doilies, each sold in a multipack. There are the Round Paper Doilies in Assorted Sizes, which come in four different sizes: six, eight, 10, and 12 inches in diameter. You get 32 doilies in one $2 pack, eight pieces for each size. As the most versatile choice, this pack is perfect for all kinds of entertaining occasions where you're serving on big and small plates alike. Now, if you're planning an event that calls for all doilies to be the same size, Caterer's Corner Round Doilies are a better choice, as all 32 pieces have a uniform eight-inch diameter. Dollar Tree also sells Heart-Shaped Paper Doilies, which come in three different sizes and colors (pink, red, and white), costing only $1.50. As these are all made of paper, they can't be put in the microwave and should be kept dry.
How to style your table with these Dollar Tree doilies
You probably remember doilies as one of the fancy items your grandmother had on her dinner table, so don't be afraid to lean into a retro way of styling them. Table runners made of doilies used to be very popular, and you can easily DIY your own from Dollar Tree's paper doilies by gluing them together in any pattern you want. If you're not up for a DIY project, the paper doilies look beautiful under dining plates and bowls, whether you put them on a charger plate or directly onto the table. The whole look comes together even more lush if you're using the cheap Dollar Tree plates that rival Williams Sonoma's luxe look and pairing them with the gold cutlery from the store.
If you're hosting dinner and want to create a cozy atmosphere with candles, Dollar Tree sells several lantern options that would look really chic displayed on a doily. For example, the Large Gold Metal and Glass Lantern Décor appears high-end but only costs $5 and would fit even onto the smallest six-inch doily.
While doilies primarily have a decorative function, they can also be used quite practically in some instances. When the party menu involves fried food, consider serving those items in a bowl that's lined with a doily, which will quickly soak up the drippy oil while staying aligned with the aesthetic of the gathering.