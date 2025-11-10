This Cheap, Paper Dollar Tree Find Will Add A Fancy Touch To Any Meal

You don't need to spend buckets of money to have a fancy dining setup; Dollar Tree has tons of cheap items that can completely elevate your kitchen aesthetic, making it look straight from a home décor catalogue. It's not about the price tag as much as it is about finding the right items and pairing them together to create a sleek, elegant style. For example, Dollar Tree's paper doilies only cost $2 and can be the decisive element for a perfectly put-together table. We loved their versatility and modest sophistication, not to mention the impressive variety.

The store sells three different types of paper doilies, each sold in a multipack. There are the Round Paper Doilies in Assorted Sizes, which come in four different sizes: six, eight, 10, and 12 inches in diameter. You get 32 doilies in one $2 pack, eight pieces for each size. As the most versatile choice, this pack is perfect for all kinds of entertaining occasions where you're serving on big and small plates alike. Now, if you're planning an event that calls for all doilies to be the same size, Caterer's Corner Round Doilies are a better choice, as all 32 pieces have a uniform eight-inch diameter. Dollar Tree also sells Heart-Shaped Paper Doilies, which come in three different sizes and colors (pink, red, and white), costing only $1.50. As these are all made of paper, they can't be put in the microwave and should be kept dry.