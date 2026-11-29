Emeril Lagasse is first and foremost a chef and restaurateur, and years before he ever stood in front of a TV camera, he opened his very first restaurant, Emeril's, in New Orleans in 1990. Since then, he's opened scores of restaurants. In 2016, he opened Meril (named after his daughter) in New Orleans. This restaurant had a less formal atmosphere with a more adventurous menu, as Lagasse said in a press release, "Nothing is off limits at Meril."

Between 2023 and 2026, Lagasse really ramped things up, opening a second Meril location in Henderson, Nevada; Emeril's Brasserie (later renamed Emeril's Kitchen) at Caesars Palace Las Vegas; Emeril's Chop House at the L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge; and two restaurants in the newly opened Fairmont New Orleans. His flagship restaurant, Emeril's in New Orleans, also got an extensive remodel in 2023. The chef has even expanded his restaurant empire at sea. In 2022, Lagasse was named Chief Culinary Officer for Carnival Cruise Lines, opening new restaurants aboard three different ships, with a fourth set to open in 2027 on the new Carnival Festivale.

However, not all of Lagasse's restaurant ventures have been successful, and he's closed many locations within the same time frame. Some of them were COVID-19 casualties, like New Orleans restaurants Emeril's Delmonico and NOLA, and Lagasse's Stadium in Las Vegas, all of which closed during the pandemic and never reopened. There were several others that closed for various reasons, including multiple restaurants in Florida and Table 10 in Las Vegas. One of his more recent restaurants, 34 Restaurant & Bar, a Portuguese eatery run with his son, EJ Lagasse, opened in 2024 and closed at the start of 2026.