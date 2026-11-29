Why You've Seen Less Of Emeril Lagasse Over The Years
From the late '90s through the early 2000s, it seemed like chef Emeril Lagasse was everywhere on television. Between his wildly popular cooking shows and all his other Food Network appearances, he became one of the most famous food personalities ever. Of course, Lagasse was never just a TV chef; he's a major player in the culinary world, with a James Beard Award and numerous restaurants, including his flagship Emeril's in New Orleans, which earned two Michelin stars and has held the Wine Spectator Grand Award since 1999.
A master of Cajun and Creole cuisine (yes, they're different), Lagasse's larger-than-life persona and memorable catchphrases ("Bam!") set him apart from other TV chefs. His most prominent small-screen era spanned from 1996 to 2008, with his overlapping cooking shows "Essence of Emeril" and "Emeril Live." After "Emeril Live" ended in 2007 and "Essence of Emeril" in 2008, his presence in food media seemed to quiet down a little. However, that doesn't mean he's been any less active. Lagasse has had a ton going on in the last 15 or so years, and his reach has expanded beyond his self-hosted TV shows. Though you may feel like you don't see much of the Food Network chef anymore, Lagasse has actually made all sorts of appearances on various shows and podcasts while growing his social media presence and managing his restaurant empire.
Emeril's many restaurants keep him busy
Emeril Lagasse is first and foremost a chef and restaurateur, and years before he ever stood in front of a TV camera, he opened his very first restaurant, Emeril's, in New Orleans in 1990. Since then, he's opened scores of restaurants. In 2016, he opened Meril (named after his daughter) in New Orleans. This restaurant had a less formal atmosphere with a more adventurous menu, as Lagasse said in a press release, "Nothing is off limits at Meril."
Between 2023 and 2026, Lagasse really ramped things up, opening a second Meril location in Henderson, Nevada; Emeril's Brasserie (later renamed Emeril's Kitchen) at Caesars Palace Las Vegas; Emeril's Chop House at the L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge; and two restaurants in the newly opened Fairmont New Orleans. His flagship restaurant, Emeril's in New Orleans, also got an extensive remodel in 2023. The chef has even expanded his restaurant empire at sea. In 2022, Lagasse was named Chief Culinary Officer for Carnival Cruise Lines, opening new restaurants aboard three different ships, with a fourth set to open in 2027 on the new Carnival Festivale.
However, not all of Lagasse's restaurant ventures have been successful, and he's closed many locations within the same time frame. Some of them were COVID-19 casualties, like New Orleans restaurants Emeril's Delmonico and NOLA, and Lagasse's Stadium in Las Vegas, all of which closed during the pandemic and never reopened. There were several others that closed for various reasons, including multiple restaurants in Florida and Table 10 in Las Vegas. One of his more recent restaurants, 34 Restaurant & Bar, a Portuguese eatery run with his son, EJ Lagasse, opened in 2024 and closed at the start of 2026.
He's hosted several shows after 'Essence of Emeril' and 'Emeril Live'
After "Essence of Emeril" went off the air in 2008, Emeril Lagasse continued in the TV space, helming several different shows where he did a lot more than just cook. In 2011, he starred in "Originals with Emeril," a travel food show that took Lagasse across the country to look at some of the oldest and most famous restaurants in the U.S. Though the show only ran for one season, it was an enjoyable exploration of some of the longest-running institutions in American cuisine.
"Emeril's Florida" is another travel-centric food show that Lagasse starred in between 2013 and 2017. On this show, Lagasse toured around Florida, visiting restaurants, resorts, food events, and festivals while also filming classic cooking demos of some of the foods he encountered. On "Eat the World with Emeril," the chef traveled much further than Florida. The 2016 six-episode limited Amazon Prime series saw Lagasse and some of his celebrity chef friends examine food and culture in countries like Cuba, Sweden, and South Korea. The series won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program.
Lagasse has also had a front-and-center role in two other Roku-original cooking shows starting in 2022, "Emeril Cooks" and "Emeril Tailgates." These two shows (both available on Netflix at the time of writing, as well) were similar to his "Emeril Live" series, where he demonstrated how to make some of his favorite classic New Orleans dishes and other delicious food. The famous chef even launched his own Pluto TV channel in 2025, The Emeril Lagasse Channel, which features throwback episodes from several of his past cooking shows.
Emeril guest stars on a lot of shows too
While Emeril Lagasse has starred in several self-driven projects in recent years, he's also made regular guest appearances on many other shows. As a Food Network star, he's of course popped up on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," checking out some New Orleans po' boys, and "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," where he praised the Veal Parmigiana from Il Vagabondo in NYC. Lagasse was a guest on the "Rachel Ray" talk show dozens of times between 2011 and 2019. He's also appeared on "Good Morning America" since 1999, and was featured as recently as 2024, when he taught the audience to make a chorizo potato hash for Mother's Day.
He's shown up on a few cooking competition shows, including "MasterChef: USA" and "Top Chef Jr.," and has been a fairly regular feature on "Top Chef" throughout the Bravo show's many seasons. Lagasse made his first "Top Chef" appearance on Season 5 (New York) as a guest judge, but it wasn't until Season 9 (Texas) that he graced the judges' table multiple times. By Season 10 (Seattle), Lagasse took his place as one of the main judges, which he naturally reprised for Season 11 in New Orleans. But after that, he took a step back from "Top Chef" and has since appeared on the show just two more times. This includes Season 23 (Carolinas), where Lagasse showed up to guest judge and present the questionable livermush Quickfire Challenge.
He's a regular on the podcast scene
Emeril Lagasse has expanded beyond just television, and in recent years, he's been a guest on several different podcasts, including "Beyond the Plate" in 2023 and "The Blackberry Podcast" in 2026. The chef has covered all sorts of topics during his podcast appearances, including his recollections about his early days on TV.
"I never thought in a million years that I would do TV and have a successful show or shows," he said on the "Milk Street Radio" podcast in 2025. Though television was a whole new frontier for Lagasse, he stayed true to himself and played it loose on "Essence of Emeril." "Other than the 10 or 15 second dialog in the beginning of the show, there was no script," he said. "I knew what I was going to cook. I would have a theme, and I would try to bring that ingredient or that element to the set to educate people without intimidating them."
Lagasse spoke more about the start of his TV chef career, including the origin of his famous "Bam!" catchphrase, on the "Eat My Globe" podcast in 2026, and on a 2024 episode of "Longer Tables with José Andrés," he spoke at length about the changing culinary landscape of Las Vegas. During an appearance on the "Tinfoil Swans" podcast in 2024, Lagasse opened up about keeping himself humble. "I don't want to expect anybody to do anything that I wouldn't do, whether it's picking up a piece of paper or polishing a piece of silverware," he said.
You can also catch Emeril cooking on social media
If you feel like you need a little more Emeril Lagasse in your life, you'll be pleased to know that he's very active on social media. Between his YouTube channel, Instagram, and TikTok, Lagasse has a little under 1.5 million followers, and they must all be foodies. His social media feed is full of cooking demos, amazing-looking food, and updates about the chef's many restaurants.
In April 2026, the chef launched a new series of weekly cooking videos called "Sunday Supper" on his social media channels. The recipes in the series include some of Emeril Lagasse's favorite foods, like crawfish étouffée and other New Orleans classics, as well as seasonal dishes, like his Turkey Talk holiday tutorials. Along with his newer cooking videos, Lagasse also sometimes shares vintage clips from his old cooking shows. The chef will even grace followers with some fun behind-the-scenes videos that offer a different perspective on the filming process.
But it's not all just food on Lagasse's feed. He's also a proud family man who regularly posts tributes to his four children (two of whom he shares with his ex-wife) and wife, Alden Lagasse. Like the rest of us, Lagasse can't resist sharing photos of his two adorable dogs, and in one cooking video for kid-friendly chicken nuggets, Lagasse showed himself to be a true animal lover. "Maybe you have children, maybe not. Maybe you have pets, they're children," he said.
Emeril takes pride in his culinary legacy
In a 2026 Instagram post, Emeril Lagasse discovered that some of his old cooking show clips had gone viral, and all the humble chef had to say was, "That's some good s***." He can downplay his influence all he wants, but in a 2023 interview with Tasting Table, Emeril Lagasse reflected on his TV career and noted, "It was an interesting ride, to say the least, a very proud one. To think back now that I took a network from zero to a 100 million viewers around the world was pretty spectacular."
He's also eager to see how the younger generation is reshaping the culinary world. At the 2025 Food & Wine Classic, Lagasse told People, "We have a lot of young cooks that really have the torch and they're sort of leading the way for the future." Though Lagasse has potentially shaped thousands of culinary careers with his influence, he's directly passing the torch to his son, EJ Lagasse.
EJ spent years earning a world-class culinary education before joining his father's side in 2022, when he was named chef and co-owner of Emeril's in New Orleans. Now, EJ is bringing the flagship Emeril's location into the modern age, playing an essential role in its extensive 2023 remodel and leading the restaurant to earn two Michelin stars in 2025. "It's very early in my career, but [my father and I] have the same fundamentals and the same goals," EJ told Tasting Table in 2023. "That's what makes us a strong team ... he trusts me, and I trust him."