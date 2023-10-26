EJ Lagasse Gave Us The Details Of The Revamped Emeril's New Orleans - Exclusive

Joining the family business is one thing, but taking on the challenge of completely revamping one of the most well-known restaurants in the United States is another. But this is exactly what Chef EJ Lagasse, son of Emeril Lagasse, is doing with the family's flagship New Orleans location. The restaurant has been open for 33 years and has always been a premier example of modern appetites and techniques, but now, it's getting another upgrade. We got a chance to speak with Lagasse, who took over as chef patron at Emeril's and is seeing it through all of its changes — and there are a lot. In an exclusive interview, he told us all about what to expect from the revamped Emeril's New Orleans.

For those who think this may just be a change of menu, think again. "It really is a complete rebuild. Walls have been taken down, new walls have been put up, new glass has been put up. It's a new stove, it's new pans, it's the whole nine yards. It's everything new," said Lagasse. This may scare some longtime guests, but Lagasse pointed out that this is nothing they haven't done before. "When they did the Emeril's renovation in 1999, they took the restaurant that had been opened in '90 to that contemporary feel, and I feel that we're doing that again. We're taking Emeril's and bringing it to today, and bringing it to a contemporary place from an aesthetic standpoint."