9 Iconic School Lunches Everyone Ate In The '60s
School life was undeniably pretty different back in the 1960s. Of course, there was no internet, no mobile phones, and certainly no AI chatbots. Yep, students had to learn from real books. What a time to be alive, right? But not everything about 1960s school life is unfamiliar. In fact, if you enjoy hearty casseroles, macaroni, and oven-fried chicken, there is a pretty good chance you would have fit right in at lunchtime.
School kids during this decade had the choice of many different comfort foods, which would help fuel them through those long days of gym, woodshop, and home economics. Here, we're heading straight back to the canteen and taking a look at some of the most iconic school lunches of the era, many of which people are still hankering for today. It turns out that for some, nothing will ever beat the tuna casserole or beef macaroni that they ate six decades ago in the school cafeteria.
Tuna casserole
Tuna casserole was a staple on many school lunch menus. While some versions are made with noodles, many remember their schools serving it up with potatoes as well. "Tuna noodle casserole with shoe string potatoes," recalled one Facebook user in a group for 1960s memories. "We rarely took hot lunch so it was a treat." Not everyone was a fan, but some loved the dish so much, they're still thinking about it decades later. "Does anyone have a good recipe for tuna casserole?" reads one Facebook post with more than 50 likes in a group for southern cooking. "The school cafeteria made the best in the 60s."
Many have experimented with their own versions of the school classic, but most make the dish with a few staple ingredients: peas, a can of mushroom soup, and crushed potato chips (for the crunchy topping). "My home economics teacher taught us to add 1 can tuna(drained) 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can green peas(drained) 1 cup cheddar cheese put on top then crumple 1 cup regular [potato chips]," another Facebook user added. "Bake at 350 degree oven until bubbling." So if you've also got a craving for 1960s school tuna casserole, now you know what to do.
Fried chicken
Let's be honest, if most school kids had their way, they would probably choose to eat nothing but dishes like fried chicken, hamburgers, and hot dogs. So, it's unsurprising that, back in the 1960s, for many, the best school lunch day was, without a doubt, fried chicken day. "Everyone liked fried chicken day at school," recalled one Redditor in r/VintageMenus. "That's the only day I bought lunch." In a Facebook group for 1960s memories, another added: "We loved our chicken and dressing, fried chicken with rice and gravy. We were so lucky to have great food from our lunchroom."
Back in the school canteens of yore, the chicken wasn't usually deep-fried. This is school, after all, not KFC (which was also popular with kids in the 1960s). Instead, it would usually be oven-fried, and then served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and maybe some buttered corn or green beans from a can. According to some, they could enjoy all of this, along with a dessert and a carton of milk, for just 25 cents.
Turkey tetrazzini
Tuna wasn't the only casserole served at school in the 1960s. Many people also remember eating a dish called turkey tetrazzini, which is basically turkey with vegetables in a creamy sauce with either noodles or rice. Others recall simply being served creamed turkey, while some remember a very similar dish called turkey a la king. Yes, turkey — not chicken.
Turkey a la king is pretty similar to turkey tetrazzini; it is also served with a creamy sauce, vegetables, and mashed potatoes (or maybe rice or biscuits). Some people remember eating neither, but instead, a dish called turkey delight (not to be confused with Turkish delight, which is a completely different ball game). However, once again, it appears to be a similar dish to tetrazzini."[Turkey delight] was 25 cents (back in the mid 60's) and I used to get 2 lunches when they made it I [liked] it so much," recalled one Facebook user in a group devoted to memories of Hicksville, New York.
Others weren't sure what kind of turkey casserole they were served; they just know that they enjoyed it. "My favorite was turkey... like 'pulled turkey' with no defined slices, stringy and chunky, mixed right in the gravy and ladled, over mashed potatoes," said one Redditor in r/VintageMenus. "The lunch ladies smiled at me because they could see the love and appreciation in my eyes for them."
Chili or beef mac
One staple that appeared time and time again on school lunch menus in the 1960s was some sort of ground beef macaroni dish. For many, it was classic American-style goulash or Johnny Marzetti casserole, while others remember enjoying chili macaroni soup.
In fact, as with the tuna casserole, some enjoyed their particular school's beef macaroni so much, they're still searching for a dish that tastes just like it. "I want the 'same recipe' as what was served at the school," said one Facebook user after putting out a call for their North Dakota school's specific 1960s version of goulash. "I have tried different recipes and they come up short."
They're certainly not alone in feeling nostalgic. When one Redditor shared an image of a 1960s school menu in r/VintageMenus, many revealed they would be flocking to the dining hall for goulash day. "Monday, if it's American style goulash, (Nothing against Hungarian style! I just really like the American style)," one user wrote.
Tuna boats
Tuna wasn't just reserved for casseroles during the 1960s; it also made an appearance in other dishes, including salads and boats. For the uninitiated, the latter is basically tuna in a bread boat. And yes, we hear what you're saying: Isn't that just a tuna sandwich? Well, kind of, but the boat could also be made from other ingredients, like scooped-out cucumber, for example.
For the most part, in the 1960s and later in the 1970s, the boat was made with bread. Recipes likely varied from school to school, but some who ate it during their childhood say that the filling was usually a mix of ingredients like butter, onions, tuna, and vegetables.
Even Barbie ate tuna boats for lunch in the 1960s. Yes — that Barbie. In "Barbie's Easy-As-Pie Cookbook," published in 1964, there is a recipe for a School Box Salad Lunch, which instructs the reader to pack their brown bag for school with items like tuna boats, potato salad, celery sticks, muffins, and milk. So, even if tuna boats weren't being served up on the school lunch menu that week, you didn't have to miss out. Phew.
Fish sticks
Many people who went to school in the 1960s remember eating fish on Fridays. It's likely this was rooted in religious tradition, as Catholics usually abstain from eating meat on Fridays, and in the 1960s, millions of American students attended Catholic school. But many weren't fussed by the rule — in fact, they loved it, because it meant getting to eat fish sticks for lunch.
"I brought my lunch to school every day but Friday," reads one Facebook comment in a group for 1960s memories. But fish sticks weren't the only seafood served in school cafeterias. Others remember being served fish sandwiches, while some were even given fresh fish. "Fresh baked halibut and parsley potatoes on Fridays," said another Facebook user who went to school in Alaska. "Best halibut I've ever eaten to this day." Not everyone was such a big fan, though, as let's be honest, fish isn't known for its subtle smell, and the scent would often linger long after lunchtime.
Hamburger and mashed potatoes
Hamburger, gravy, and mashed potatoes. That's what many kids were faced with at lunchtime in the 1960s, and for the most part, they loved it. In fact, according to one USDA report from 1970, called Toward the New: A Report on Better Foods and Nutrition, which cites research from the 1960s, schools across the U.S. used around 82 carloads of ground beef just for hamburgers.
"[We had] cheap hamburger or something," wrote one Facebook user in a group for 1960s memories. "I don't know if [it was] a hamburger or not, but I liked it. I'd probably don't want to know what it really was." Another added: "I got to eat in the cafeteria one day a week. I usually picked hamburger day."
But not everyone was thrilled by the sight of a burger at school. In fact, some remember being pretty repulsed by their cafeteria's version of the classic dish. "Loved the creamed chicken over homemade biscuits and hated the burgers that tasted the way dog food smells," recalled another Facebook user.
Meatloaf
Not only was meatloaf a dinner-time staple in the 1960s, but it was also a pretty common cafeteria option, too. So yes, some kids ran the risk of double meatloaf on some days. For the kids who were glad this meal was left in the past, that was probably a big problem. "Loved when they went fishing for fish sticks – hated meatloaf," recalled one Facebook user in a 1960s memories group.
But plenty loved meatloaf. In fact, some say that nothing has ever matched up to the version they enjoyed at school in the 1960s, even when they use the best ground beef. "I made meatloaf for supper tonight and it tasted ok, but was not as good as the meatloaf we were served at school," said one Facebooker in a group for the alumni of a school in Buffalo, New York. "How were they able to slice it so thin? We had great meals back then in the 1960's! It was REAL food!"
Chinese pie
According to the USDA report we mentioned earlier, when a selection of school students were presented with various meat and vegetable dishes (notably, not hamburgers, hot dogs, or fried chicken), they ranked Chinese pie pretty highly. And we'll get this out of the way now: this is not actually a dish from China. Nope, before it ended up on American school lunch menus, Chinese pie was actually created by Chinese immigrants in Canada. Similar to a British shepherd's pie, the dish is a simple and comforting mix of mashed potatoes, corn, and ground beef.
In fact, once again, some loved it so much, they have sought to recreate it as adults. "I still make [Chinese pie] occasionally, it's just so tasty," enthused one Facebook user on a post about the 1960s dish at a school in New Hampshire. Another added: "I always asked my parents [to] stay at school when they served chinese pie or goulash [aka] american chop suey."