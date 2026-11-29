School life was undeniably pretty different back in the 1960s. Of course, there was no internet, no mobile phones, and certainly no AI chatbots. Yep, students had to learn from real books. What a time to be alive, right? But not everything about 1960s school life is unfamiliar. In fact, if you enjoy hearty casseroles, macaroni, and oven-fried chicken, there is a pretty good chance you would have fit right in at lunchtime.

School kids during this decade had the choice of many different comfort foods, which would help fuel them through those long days of gym, woodshop, and home economics. Here, we're heading straight back to the canteen and taking a look at some of the most iconic school lunches of the era, many of which people are still hankering for today. It turns out that for some, nothing will ever beat the tuna casserole or beef macaroni that they ate six decades ago in the school cafeteria.