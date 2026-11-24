With 2 Pounds Of Shrimp, Cream Cheese, And Mayo, You Have The Start Of A Vintage Party Dip
Just like fashion, decor, and music, dishes go in and out of style. However, certain things from bygone eras often make a comeback, fueled by nostalgia or a desire to connect with the past. While some retro dishes may disappear from the collective conscience, they can remain a constant in a family's culinary history. In this case, that's true of a classic shrimp dip with an easy recipe that many families have passed down for generations. Although exact preparations vary from household to household, three ingredients remain constant: shrimp, cream cheese, and mayonnaise.
To make the basic recipe, take 2 pounds of cooked shrimp and chop them coarsely or quicky pulse them in the food processor. Put an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese in a large bowl to soften, then add 1/4 cup of mayonnaise and whisk to a creamy consistency. Add the chopped shrimp, a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and the seasonings of your choice and toss to thoroughly combine. Some recipes recommend chilling the dip for a couple of hours or overnight before serving with crackers or potato chips.
It's easy to see why this creamy dip has been the life of the party for decades, and it's making a comeback like other old-school foods that are suddenly back on trend — although for many, this go-to recipe has never really left. It's quick to put together, it doesn't require a huge number of ingredients, and it can be customized to your taste.
Make this vintage shrimp dip your own with customized seasonings
Back in the day, there were lots of recipes for shrimp dishes like this one served at parties. Shrimp mousse, a popular party dish, was all the rage in the '70s and was often made in cool fish-shaped seafood molds using gelatin to set it into shape. However, this shrimp dip is much simpler to prepare and allows hosts to cater the flavor to their guests.
The best part about this vintage dip is that you can add or subtract any ingredients you wish. Most recipes call for minced celery and onion, which adds a nice crunchy bite. If you're not a fan of raw onion, skip that and add a pinch of onion powder instead. Other common additions include chopped parsley, Worcestershire sauce, bottled hot sauce, garlic powder, or minced green onion. Some people like to add a touch of ketchup for color, or add sour cream alongside the mayonnaise or use it as a substitute.
This shrimp dip is super versatile so unless it's your grandma's beloved recipe, you can definitely give it your own personal touch. Want to make it spicier? Boil the shrimp with some Old Bay seasoning first for an unexpected Cajun twist. You can also make it Scandi-style by adding fresh dill and chopped capers before serving it alongside rye crisps. Whatever your taste, this vintage shrimp dip could well be the star appetizer at your next party.