Just like fashion, decor, and music, dishes go in and out of style. However, certain things from bygone eras often make a comeback, fueled by nostalgia or a desire to connect with the past. While some retro dishes may disappear from the collective conscience, they can remain a constant in a family's culinary history. In this case, that's true of a classic shrimp dip with an easy recipe that many families have passed down for generations. Although exact preparations vary from household to household, three ingredients remain constant: shrimp, cream cheese, and mayonnaise.

To make the basic recipe, take 2 pounds of cooked shrimp and chop them coarsely or quicky pulse them in the food processor. Put an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese in a large bowl to soften, then add 1/4 cup of mayonnaise and whisk to a creamy consistency. Add the chopped shrimp, a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and the seasonings of your choice and toss to thoroughly combine. Some recipes recommend chilling the dip for a couple of hours or overnight before serving with crackers or potato chips.

It's easy to see why this creamy dip has been the life of the party for decades, and it's making a comeback like other old-school foods that are suddenly back on trend — although for many, this go-to recipe has never really left. It's quick to put together, it doesn't require a huge number of ingredients, and it can be customized to your taste.