We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

David Letterman reportedly once said, "My greatest fear in life is being dull." Many homeowners share that fear when it comes to their granite countertops. But dullness doesn't have to be on the agenda with one maintenance step: Polishing powder. Before scrubbing, Craig Gritzen — founder and designer at Curated Style Collective — exclusively shared his insights on what to look for in a polishing powder, how to use it properly to prolong the life and look of your counters, and how to avoid cleaning mistakes that wear down granite countertops.

Gritzen explained that polishing powders use abrasives to scuff out imperfections. This creates a flatter, more uniform appearance that reflects light for that glossy appearance. It's best to address these issues before they get worse. "To keep granite looking new ... clean up spills and water spots when they happen to keep the surface shiny instead of cloudy," he said. Powder polishing frequency is up to the individual, but doing it seasonally is one suggestion for staying on top of the task without it feeling overly burdensome.

When it comes to products, Gritzen said, "I recommend using a polish that's suitable for granite," and not one for marble. Marble polishes contain abrasives that are too small to be effective, so pick up something like the Tenax Granite Polishing Powder. He also stressed the importance of using a pH-neutral cleaner first, like the Granite Gold Sealer for Natural Stone. Finally, before use, Gritzen suggests a test patch to see how it affects your granite.