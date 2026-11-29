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If you're reading this while casually sipping on a can of Lipton, or, say, a butter pecan crème brûlée vanilla latte with a dash of caramel syrup and oat milk, you're probably not alone. A classic iced tea and fancy specialty coffees are some of the most popular beverages of the here and now. In the future, when someone asks, what did you drink back then? They're probably the type of drinks most of us would answer with. That and timeless classics like Coca Cola and Pepsi, of course. But if you were around in the 1960s, your answer to that question would likely slightly different.

The way we live has changed dramatically since the 1960s, and naturally, so has the way we drink. Here, we're looking back at some of the most popular drinks of this decade, from fancy cocktails to diet soda to just straight up whole cow's milk.