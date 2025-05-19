The Rise And Fall Of The Nostalgic Boone's Farm Drink

Ask today's wine lover what gets them excited and they'll likely wax poetic about the year's best natural wines. But ask people of a certain age about their favorite wine a few decades ago, and you'll hear one name repeatedly: Boone's Farm. There's even a fan club for the brand. It was cheap, it was unpretentious, it was fruit-flavored — not exactly a connoisseur's prized pick, but instead an accessible staple, essentially an entire generation's first boozy beverage. The nostalgia is real. Boone's Farm actually still exists today, so where did the love go? The brand debuted in 1961 from E. & J. Gallo, a major wine producer and distributor that's been around since 1933. To young people, it stood out from the comparatively stuffy wine their parents might have been drinking.

Boone's Farm was lower in alcohol at around 5% to 7.5% ABV, and it was only $2 a bottle. Made entirely from fermented apple juice plus a whole lot of sugar, it could still technically be called wine, but had a sweeter, fruitier profile that soon blossomed into different flavor varieties (all with apple wine as the base) including Strawberry Hill, Wild Cherry, and Watermelon. Boone's Farm was a victim of its own success, though: People liked cheap, sweet alcohol. Other brands developed to quench that thirst, and consumers moved on to wine coolers and flavored malt beverages such as Zima, then Smirnoff Ice, Mike's Hard Lemonade, and so on, relegating Boone's Farm to more of a fond memory than a go-to drink.