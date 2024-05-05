The Vodka Swap To Make For A More Flavorful Screwdriver Cocktail

The screwdriver is one of the best cocktails that feature only two ingredients — all it takes is orange juice and vodka to bring this drink together. Even though it only has two ingredients, there are still a few decisions to make when it comes to mixing this simple cocktail, such as if you want to take the time to freshly squeeze your own orange juice or simply go with a store-bought bottle.

But more importantly, you have to choose the right vodka — and we don't just mean choosing a brand. There's an easy way to make your screwdriver even more flavorful: Swap out regular vodka for flavored vodka. There are countless vodka flavors out there, many of which would blend in beautifully into a screwdriver. Pineapple, grape, and raspberry are just a few flavors that complement orange well. Even something like vanilla vodka would work well in a screwdriver; after all, vanilla and orange are paired together in desserts all the time, such as with orange creamsicles or orange-vanilla cakes.

If you want to transform the screwdriver into a dessert-like drink, you can opt for a vodka that leans on the sweet side with its flavoring. For example, you can pair the orange juice with whipped cream vodka or even chocolate vodka, both of which will make the screwdriver into a creamier, sweeter, and more decadent variation on the classic drink.